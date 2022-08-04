Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed he will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal.

The defender’s comments came after Napoli’s president pledged to only sign African players if they are willing to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, as it clashes with European club football.

Koulibaly completed his transfer from the Italian club earlier this summer.

“Me, now as captain of Senegal, even as a player of Senegal, for me when the AFCON comes I have to be the first one there,” the football star said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.