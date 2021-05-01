Racegoers queued at the gates of Cheltenham on Tuesday as they arrived for day one of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The big race of the day - the Champion Hurdle - was won by Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle.

Last year's meeting was held behind closed doors due to Covid-19, but this time a crowd of nearly 70,000 roared home the runners.

The Irish jockey steered her unbeaten mare to a 15th successive career victory for trainer Henry de Bromhead, defending her crown after becoming the first female to win the race last year.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.