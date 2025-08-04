Chloe Kelly holds huge street party in home town after England Euro 2025 victory

Watch as Chloe Kelly hosts a huge street party in her home town in London following the Lionesses Euros 2025 victory last week.

Footage filmed on Saturday (2 August), shows the 27-year-old, who scored the winning penalty against Spain on 27 July, dancing on the streets of Hanwell surrounded by friends, family and locals.

Red and white bunting and balloons can be spotted as the Arsenal player line-danced in a group to the Cameo song Candy, a popular group dance.

It’s not the first time that Kelly has shown off her dance moves following the Women’s England win in Basel. On Tuesday (29 July), the team celebrated their victory in an open-top bus profession down The Mall, where Kelly could be seen recreating popular TikTok dance moves with her fellow teammates.