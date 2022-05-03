Christian Eriksen and Thomas Frank visit heart screening initiative

Brentford manager Thomas Frank and midfielder Christian Eriksen visited a heart screening in Gunnersbury Park on Saturday (30 April) organised in memory of the club's former technical director who suffered a cardiac episode in his sleep.

Eriksen, who collapsed during a Euro 2020 game after suffering a cardiac arrest, is encouraging people to get their hearts checked regularly.

"To get clear of something you can avoid, I think it's a very healthy thing to do," Eriksen said.

