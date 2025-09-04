Footballer appears to slap female referee after receiving red card

A Colombian footballer appeared to slap a female referee in the face after he was given a red card.

Real Alianza Cataquera star Javier Bolivar was sent off by Vanessa Ceballos for unsportsmanlike conduct during his team’s match against Deportivo Quique on Saturday (30 August).

Bolivar, who was sitting on the substitutes bench, walked up to the female official and appeared to strike her with his hand.

As he was pulled away, a furious Ceballos tried to chase after him but she was also held back.

The player later apologised in an Instagram post, calling his behaviour “disrespectful and inappropriate”, adding: “I understand that my gesture was offensive and portrayed her as contrary to the values ​​of football and respect.”