Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has reviewed this summer’s “incredible” Commonwealth Games after 12 days of sport and festivities in the Second City.

“We’ve had an amazing 12 days here in Birmingham, the city has really embraced it. The athletes have put on incredible performances, the volunteers have been spectacular,” he said.

“Everyone involved in this event, despite having had a challenging four years in the run-up, has really delivered.”

The next Commonwealth Games will take place in Victoria, Australia.

