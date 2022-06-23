Conor McGregor leaves Dublin court as dangerous driving case postponed

Conor McGregor has been pictured leaving a Dublin court, where he appeared accused of six driving offences.

At Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning, McGregor made no indication of how he intends to plead to the charges.

The matter was remanded until Thursday 8 September while the Director of Public Prosecutions considers the case, and pending possible further charges.

McGregor last appeared in court on April 7 over two counts of dangerous driving on March 22.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce those documents.

