Cristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has said it is “difficult to tell” if he will be a Manchester United player in January.

The football icon has spent most of the time on the substitutes bench at Old Trafford this season, and his explosive interview with Piers Morgan has left the club with a decision to make.

“It’s difficult to tell right now,” Ronaldo said of his future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen... the fans will be always in my heart and I hope they will be by my side if I’m back, or not.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.