Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the Saudi Pro League “is better” than Major League Soccer, appearing to take a swipe at rival Lionel Messi following his transfer to Inter Miami.

The Portuguese forward, 38, also confirmed he has no plans to play in the United States or return to Europe.

“The Saudi league is better than MLS,” Ronaldo said, after playing the first half of Al Nassr’s 5-0 preseason friendly defeat to La Liga side Celta Vigo.

“Now all the players are coming here. In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.”