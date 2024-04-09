Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card offences mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card has been mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal.

The 39-year-old star was sent off during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final defeat to Al-Hilal after he appeared to elbow and stamp on an opponent during the match.

His club were trailing 2-0 in the final moments when he clashed with Al-Hilal’s Ali Al-Bulaihi near the touchline.

Ronaldo also raised his fist at the referee after the red card was waved in his face and sarcastically applauded the official as he walked off.

Back in February, the former Real Madrid forward was suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al-Nassr’s win over Al-Shabab.