Luke Littler optimistic he can ‘go all the way’ in World Championship

Luke Littler was confident in his ability to "go all the way" at Alexandra Palace after three-time winner Michael van Gerwen crashed out of the World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old is the youngest semi-finalist ever after defeating Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

“It feels unbelievable. I would never have thought I would have got to the semis on my debut year,” Littler said as he reflected on his success so far.

“I have got the ability to go all the way, if it’s not to be [on Tuesday night] it’s not to be."