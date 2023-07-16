Adidas has share footage of the moment Stormzy saw friend Declan Rice donning an Arsenal kit for the first time, as news of his transfer broke.

Rice, who is leaving West Ham after spending his entire senior career so far there, can be seen on the phone to Stormzy, while wearing the north London side’s iconic red kit, following weeks of speculation.

“Bro, please don’t tell me you’re going to Arsenal!”, the rapper shouts down the phone.

“You’re my guy, bro, but I’m a Gunner now mate”, Rice responds.