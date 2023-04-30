Emotional moment Dallas Cowboys scout gets to tell son he made NFL team

Dallas Cowboys scout, Chris Vaughn, has shared the emotional moment he got to call his son, Deuce, and let him know he'd been called up for the NFL team - after years of refusing to influence the team's picks.

"Look here, man, do you want to come to work with me next week?", Vaughn asks, on the verge of tears, to which the running back casually responds: "I wouldn't mind that at all."

"In 30 years of this league, I've never seen anything like that. That was a very special moment", head coach, Mike McCarthy added.

