Moment Luca Nardi aces Novak Djokovic to beat world No 1 at Indian Wells

Watch the moment Luca Nardi aces Novak Djokovic to secure a stunning victory against the world No 1 at Indian Wells.

Nardi, 20, booked a last-16 meeting with American Tommy Paul as he won 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Currently 123 in the world, the Italian is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.

Sealing his victory with his sixth ace, Nardi hit 16 winners in the final set against just two from the five-time Indian Wells champion.

“I don’t know [how I held my nerve],” he said after the win.

“I think it is a miracle.”