F1: Man throws lit flare onto Dutch Grand Prix track during race

Video captured by an F1 spectator at the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session shows a man throwing a lit orange flare onto the track at Circuit Zandvoort.

Sven de Zinger shared to YouTube his footage of the moment the flare was hurled on Saturday (3 September), as onlookers in the stands appeared to be shocked and appalled.

The Independent has contacted the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motor sport, for comment.

