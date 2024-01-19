Mikel Arteta ‘Happy to have’ Emile Smith Rowe as he plays down West Ham talk

Mikel Arteta attempted to play down the rumours of Emile Smith Rowe leaving for West Ham.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Arteta insisted Smith Rowe is settled at the club amid interest.

“I’m really happy with Emile. He’s in the right trajectory,” the Arsenal manager said.

“Now, he’s settled, he’s training really well and you know I’m not going to talk about individual situations.”

West Ham have reportedly made an approach to sign Arsenal academy graduate Smith Rowe on loan.

Smith Rowe has endured a frustrating time since he hit 10 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, with groin surgery restricting his role in the club’s unsuccessful title challenge last season.