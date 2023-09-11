England train ahead of historic Scotland clash at Hampden Park

England’s 24-man squad all trained ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s side fought back to secure a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw and flew straight from Poland to Glasgow that night.

England trained at Rangers’ complex on Sunday and were back at the facility on Monday lunchtime, when all 24 players trained ahead of Tuesday’s Hampden Park encounter.

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the only issues this camp, having pulled out of the initial selection through injury.

Kieran Trippier looks set to start against Scotland having been confirmed as joining Southgate at Monday’s pre-match press conference.