Jill Scott has sent a message of encouragement to the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup semi-final showdown against co-hosts Australia.

The former England midfielder - who was part of the Euro 2022 winning squad last year - told the current crop of stars to be themselves and “put on a show”.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, you’ve got so many fans from around the world,” Scott said.

“Go out there, put on a show for the fans, we’re all so proud of you. A massive good luck from me.”