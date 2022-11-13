England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup

England has beaten Pakistan by five wickets to claim the T20 World Cup after a nail-biting final in Melbourne.

This footage shows the moment players embraced one another in triumph after Ben Stokes led the team to victory.

Stokes produced his highest-ever T20 score, landing an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls.

Their narrow win over Pakistan will see England lift the T20 trophy for the second time.

The final score was England, 138-5, Pakistan, 137-8, on Sunday, 13 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.