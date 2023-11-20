Declan Rice shares thoughts on VAR after England screamer ruled out: ‘I was gutted’

Declan Rice has shared his thoughts on VAR after his impressive goal against Malta was ruled out by the technology.

The Arsenal midfielder curled an effort into the net from the edge of the box, but it was chalked off after Harry Kane was adjudged to have been stood in an offside position, blocking the goalkeeper’s view.

Ahead of England’s fixture against North Macedonia on Monday night, Rice was asked if he is a “fan” of VAR and how he felt when his goal was ruled out.

“To be honest, going back to the other night, I was gutted,” Rice said.

“I don’t really score goals like that often. But I didn’t want to get into anything with the ref, get a silly yellow card.”