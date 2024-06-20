Rio Ferdinand criticises state of pitch in England’s game against Denmark

Rio Ferdinand criticised the state of Frankfurt Arena’s pitch during England’s Euro 2024 game against Denmark on Thursday evening.

Kyle Walker was forced to change his boots just 10 minutes into the game as match footage captured players sliding on the turf and large chunks cutting up.

Discussing the state of the pitch, BBC Match of the Day commentator Rio Ferdinand said it looked like players “needed rollerskates”.

The Group C match finished 1-1 after Harry Kane’s 18th minute opener was cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand equaliser 20 minutes later.