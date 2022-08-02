Richard Madeley calls England star Chloe Kelly ‘Coco’ in awkward interview

Richard Madeley called England player Chloe Kelly “Coco” in an awkward interview on Tuesday morning (2 August).

The football star was appearing on Good Morning Britain two days after her extra-time goal saw the Lionesses win the Euro 2022 final.

Wrapping up the interview, Madeley called Kelly “Coco” and thanked her for coming on the show.

“Chloe - or Coco as I call my daughter Chloe - thank you for coming in,” the presenter said.

It was Kelly’s 110th-minute goal that secured a historic victory for England against Germany on Sunday night.

