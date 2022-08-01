England stars greeted football fans at Trafalgar Square on Monday (1 August) after their triumph at Euro 2022 last night.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley, thanks to goals from Ella Toone and substitute Chloe Kelly.

After crowning themselves as queens of Europe, the squad made a short trip across London to soak in the admiration of thousands of supporters.

Manager Sarina Wiegman joined her players on stage and thanked those in attendance for coming.

