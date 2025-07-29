Some 65,000 fans turned out in London to support the victorious England women’s football team in celebrating their Euro 2025 win with an open-bus tour on Tuesday, 29 July.

“ My reaction was just shock, excitement. For them to bring it home – back-to-back – is incredible,” said Miriam, 26, a Lionesses supporter attending the central London parade.

The team, decked in England flags and Union Jacks, travelled along The Mall on two open-top buses towards Buckingham Palace as the crowd chanted “It’s coming home.”

The crowd was filled with people of all ages and genders, gathered together to show their support for the Lionesses.

“They're the first ever English team to retain a title, and that means that we're creating history here,” said Alby, 11.