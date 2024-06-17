Independent TV
Sport
England have ‘hard work ahead’ after win over Serbia, says Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate said star midfielder Jude Bellingham “writes his own script” after helping England make a winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia.
The 20-year-old scored a brilliant header inside 13 minutes of their Group C opener as the road to final got off to a dream start at a rocking Veltins Arena.
But what could have been a statement victory instead turned into a slog against physical Serbia, who pushed England hard but could not find a leveller as Sunday’s clash ended 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen.
“This team is still coming together, everybody is expecting us to waltz through,” Southgate said.
“There is a lot of hard work ahead.”
