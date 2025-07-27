Lioness Michelle Agyemang on going from ball girl to Euro 2025 hero

From ball girl to the Lionesses' saviour: Michelle Agyemang has had quite the journey.

Since being called up to the England senior squad for the first time in April, the 19-year-old striker has scored three goals out of four appearances - and brought her team back from the brink with an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time against Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final on Tuesday (22 July).

Reflecting on what the result meant to her, Agyemang said: "Four years ago, I was just a kid throwing the ball to some of these girls, and now I'm here playing with them.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm so happy that I'm here."