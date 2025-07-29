Watch: England victory parade highlights as thousands celebrate Euro 2025 win

Watch the highlights of England’s homecoming victory parade as the Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2025 win in London on Tuesday (29 July).

The two-time consecutive winners began the celebrations with an open-top bus procession down The Mall, where Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty against Spain on Sunday (27 June), was spotted dancing with her teammates.

She said: “This team is so special, led by a special manager”, before adding: “I’m so proud to be English”.

The Lionesses then made their way to Buckingham Palace for a ceremony on stage, where captain Leah Williamson told adoring crowds: “We do it for young girls. This job never existed 30 years ago and we’re making history every single step so stay with us, this story is not done yet.”