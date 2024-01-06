Ange Postecoglou issued a blunt response to a reporter who questioned the speculation surrounding Tottenham player Eric Dier.

Reports from Germany say Dier is close to finalising a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich while the player was absent from Spurs’ 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday 5 January due to injury.

“Separate issue, mate. But don’t question my integrity when I say he is injured, he’s injured,” the Spurs manager said when asked if his absence was linked to the Bayern transfer.

“When you ask me whether he’s injured, he’s injured. I didn’t make that up.”