Alex Scott believes it would be “tragic” for women’s football to take “any steps back” after England’s triumph at Euro 2022.

She also likened the Lionesses’ victory to US women’s national team’s win at the 1999 World Cup and called it a “winning moment for women’s football in Europe”.

“It would be tragic to take any steps back after what we have witnessed not just yesterday but through the whole tournament,” Scott said.

“Yesterday I said it was basically like the ‘99 moment - USA women won the World Cup - that moment changed everything for them.”

