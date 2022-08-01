England’s Euro 2022 win will ‘turbo charge’ women’s game, says FA chief

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will “turbo charge” women’s football.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

“The last few years have been incredible. We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women’s game.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.