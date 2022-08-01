Young England fan gifted tickets to Euro 2020 final ‘amazed’ at size of Wembley

An eight-year-old football fan gifted a ticket for the Euro 2022 final was “amazed” at the size of Wembley.

A keen goalkeeper for her local team, Evie Jackson, and her father, Matt, 30, capped their tournament experience of trips to Leeds United’s Elland Road and St George’s Park by witnessing England’s famous victory over Germany on Sunday.

The pair were gifted tickets by a kind stranger on Twitter, after Matt had appealed for any spares ahead of the game.

“I feel really lucky,” Evie said of the experience.

