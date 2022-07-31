Euro 2022 final: Famous people show support to Lionesses ahead of match

The Lionesses have been showered by messages of support from famous people all over England, including the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter Charlotte, ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Celebrities from the world of sport, politics and entertainment have been wishing the Lionesses good luck.

Including Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who said in a video posted on Twitter: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany”.

