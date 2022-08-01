‘Totally disappointed’: Germany players reflect on Euro 2022 England defeat

German players have said that they are "totally disappointed" following their 2-1 defeat against England in the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses clinched the title after extra-time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday, 31 July.

It is the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

"Of course we are totally disappointed and sad, it's nearly impossible to describe... I think we can grow and take this experience... to make us stronger," Marina Hegering said.

