'It's mad how many people recognise us': Georgia Stanway speaks ahead of Euro22 final

Georgia Stanway said she was surprised at how many people are now recognising the Lionesses after they played their way into Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

“Quite a lot of the England’s men have been in touch, just wishing us well, asking if we had a ticket. I am sorry lads, they are all sold out”, Ms Stanway added with a smile.

The Lionesses will play Germany on Sunday 31 July, with a record number of TV audiences expected to tune, after 9.3 million followed the semi-final match on Tuesday.

