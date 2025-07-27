England's Lucy Bronze has revealed that she played the entire Euro 2025 tournament with a fractured tibia.

Speaking after the Lionesses' victory over Spain on Sunday (27 July) in Switzerland, the 33-year-old full-back opened up about the pain she'd been facing.

"No one knew. And now I’ve hurt my knee on the other leg," Bronze said of the moment she succumbed to a separate knee injury at half-time of extra time.

The Chelsea player is now a two-time European champion with the Lionesses.