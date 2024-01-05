Dyche vents frustration with VAR after controversial Calvert-Lewin decision

Everton boss Sean Dyche vented his frustrations at VAR after the controversial decision which saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off late on in the goalless FA Cup third-round tie at Crystal Palace on Thursday, 4 January.

Nathaniel Clyne fell down following a sliding tackle by Calvert-Lewin, who appeared to catch his shin.

Referee Chris Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and decided the contact was enough to dismiss the Toffees striker for the first time in his career.

"We all know the outcome, the outcome is gonna be [referees] agree with everything they've been told," Dyche said.