F1 drivers arrive at Bahrain circuit ahead of first race of 2023 season

Formula 1 drivers arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday afternoon (5 March), ahead of the first race of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen - who won the championship last year - starts in pole position ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the third and fourth spots on the grid as a result of Saturday’s qualifying, while Britain’s Lewis Hamilton starts the race from further back, in seventh.

The Mercedes driver was seen waving to the fans as he arrived for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

