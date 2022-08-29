Lewis Hamilton has reflected on his opening lap tangle with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian GP, which led to him crashing out of the race.

The British driver “thought he left enough room” as he attempted to overtake his rival, before bouncing off the track.

“I paid the price for it, it’s my fault and I’m just really sorry to my team,” Hamilton said.

“You always want to see it through to the end of the race, so to lose the race to something that happened so quickly... it’s painful.”

