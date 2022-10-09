Max Verstappen was crowned F1 world champion after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver secured the points he needed after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty amid chaotic scenes at a rain-hit Suzuka.

“Wow, what can I say? Incredible, of course,” Verstappen said after his victory was confirmed.

“It’s very special to do it here, in front of all the Japanese fans, incredible,” he added, before celebrating with the crowd.

