F1: Oscar Piastri confirms he will replace Daniel Ricciardo as new McLaren driver

McLaren has announced Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo next season after signing him on a “multi-year contract”.

Piastri, the reigning Formula 2 champion, tweeted a video announcing the move, stating he was “super excited to be joining the grid, with such a prestigious team like McLaren”.

This comes as the 21-year-old turned down the opportunity to move to Formula 1 with his current team Alpine, leading to the two parties publicly disagreeing over whether he would be driving for them.

The departing Daniel Ricciardo is still yet to announce his next move.

Sign up to our newsletters.