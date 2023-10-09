F1 driver Esteban Ocon has revealed he was “throwing up” during the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday 8 October.

Humidity, 40C temperatures and high-speed corners made the race incredibly tough for the drivers, with Lando Norris also calling the conditions “too dangerous”.

After finishing seventh in the race for Alpine, Ocon explained that he was sick over the course of two laps - something that has “never happened” in the past.

“I was throwing up by lap 15, 16. For two laps I think,” Ocon told Sky Sports.

“I was doing that and thinking ‘s***, it’s going to be a long one’. I managed to get it under control just mentally and just focus on what I’ve got to try and do.”