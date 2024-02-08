Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:28
George Russell and Lando Norris announce new F1 Silverstone deal
Silverstone announced they will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2034, using British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris to announce the deal.
The British track was the last race whose deal expired in 2024 after the Japanese GP was confirmed last week as staying at Suzuka until 2029.
Russell and Norris appeared in a video from Silverstone’s social media accounts to announce the new deal.
“Blimey,” says Russell while at the Silverstone circuit. The Mercedes driver calls Norris and shows him the circuit.
“Silverstone for another 10 years, mate. Come on,” he adds.
Up next
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:32
Mordaunt urges Sunak to ‘reflect’ on trans joke in Commons
00:53
Putin allowing Carlson interview to ‘push propaganda,’ says Ukraine MP
00:31
Smoke fills air as fire rages at Tally Ho pub in North Finchley
01:31
Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey’s father over trans jibe
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48
Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance
00:52
Watch: Celebrities walk the red carpet at Mobo Awards 2024
01:04
Ghetts reacts to Pioneer Award honour at Mobos: ‘Truly blessed’
01:41
First look at A Quiet Place: Day One in trailer for new prequel
00:58