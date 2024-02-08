George Russell and Lando Norris announce new F1 Silverstone deal

Silverstone announced they will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2034, using British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris to announce the deal.

The British track was the last race whose deal expired in 2024 after the Japanese GP was confirmed last week as staying at Suzuka until 2029.

Russell and Norris appeared in a video from Silverstone’s social media accounts to announce the new deal.

“Blimey,” says Russell while at the Silverstone circuit. The Mercedes driver calls Norris and shows him the circuit.

“Silverstone for another 10 years, mate. Come on,” he adds.