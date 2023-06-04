Manchester City players queued up for hugs and pictures after bumping into Elton John during their FA Cup celebrations on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched their second trophy of the season after a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

After flying back to Manchester from the match in London, City's squad were seen in high spirits bumping into the legendary singer on the airport runway.

A video captured the squad queuing up to meet Mr John, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden taking the opportunity to hug the star.