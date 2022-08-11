The World Cup is set to start one day earlier than initially planned, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The Group A opener was due to be played on Monday, 21 November, as the third match of the tournament.

However, Fifa has submitted a proposal to move Qatar vs Ecuador to the day before, kicking off the World Cup on Sunday, 20 November.

The change would fit with the tradition of either the hosts or the holders being involved in the opening match.

