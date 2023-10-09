This is the moment a firecracker is thrown onto a football pitch near a goalkeeper as he falls to the ground and has to be stretchered off.

The game between Montpellier and Clermont in France had to be abandoned in stoppage time on Sunday after goalkeeper Mory Diaw was stunned by the firework

The footage shows the Senegalese goalkeeper fall to the ground when a firework is thrown from the crowd.

The firework explodes next to him, before he is carried off on a stretcher.

Referee Florent Batta sent the players to the dressing room before deciding not to resume the game.