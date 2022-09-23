Nations League: All the stats ahead of Italy v England

England are set to face Italy in a UEFA Nations League clash tonight, 23 September.

Gareth Southgate’s side are hoping to redeem themselves following damaging defeats to Hungary in June and draws against Italy and Germany.

England are currently bottom of Group 3 on just two points ahead of the match at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

Here are all the key statistics you need to know before kick off tonight at 7:45pm BST.

