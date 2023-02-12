Spurs switched off against Leicester, says Cristian Stellini

Cristian Stellini has questioned Tottenham Hotspur’s mentality after their defeat at Leicester.

The Foxes scored four goals for the second straight game, running riot against Antonio Conte’s side in a 4-1 win.

The assistant Spurs manager said something “has to change” with their team if they are to win.

“It’s about the desire. It’s about to recover the energy mentally. After a game against Manchester City maybe you used all the energy you had,” Stellini said.

“To recover the energy is like a battle. You have to recreate the same energy.”

