Substituting Sanchez was ‘tactical decision,’ Stellini says after Spurs defeat

Cristian Stellini said Davinson Sanchez’s substitution was “only a tactical decision” after he was taken off the pitch in the second half of Spurs’ 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.

Sanchez replaced Clement Lenglet after 35 minutes and inadvertently set up Dominic Solanke to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

“I take responsibility for the decision we made. I thought it was early in the game to use a striker more because it was the first half and we were one up, so I didn’t think it was the moment to change with a striker,” the acting head coach said.

