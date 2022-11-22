Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they beat Argentina 2-1 on day three of the Qatar tournament.

The two sides contested the opening fixture of Group C, at the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi scored first to give Argentina the lead, before a stunning second-half comeback - including a screamer from Salem Aldawsari - ensured Saudi Arabia took the points.

In the other Group C fixture, Mexico and Poland drew 0-0.

Meanwhile, Demark and Tunisia drew 0-0 in the first Group D match, while France beat Australia 4-1.

