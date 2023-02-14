Ferrari unveils 2023 Formula One car

Ferrari has officially unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car during a launch event at its Maranello base.

This dramatic video shows off the design of the car The Scuderia team will be competing in this year.

The SF-23 model was marvelled at by 500 fans at the grand reveal on Tuesday, 14 February.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were at the launch, along with new team principal Fred Vasseur.

The drivers then demonstrated the car by taking it for a spin around the Circuit de Fiorano.

